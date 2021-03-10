Manitoba vaccine task force to deliver update as timelines improve, more doses on the way

Manitoba's vaccine task force is expected to deliver new details about the province's immunization campaign today.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the task force, and co-lead Johanu Botha will give an update at 12:30 p.m. CT.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the news conference here, on CBC Gem and on Facebook and Twitter.

It's unclear what the announcement will cover, but it could relate to vaccine timelines or eligibility requirements for the AstraZeneca vaccine, the first shipment of which is set to arrive in Manitoba in days.

Canada's immunization timelines have undergone a series of revisions in recent weeks as the medical literature evolves and the country receives more options.

Last week, officials suggested all Manitobans could be at least partially vaccinated by May 18 or near the end of June at the latest, depending on supply. Both timelines would put needles in the arms of younger Manitobans months sooner than previously projected.

Less than two weeks ago, Health Canada approved the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for use in all adults. Manitoba expects to receive 18,000 doses this week that will be distributed for use in doctor's offices and pharmacies.

Eligibility requirements for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine haven't been released, though health officials suggested the first wave to receive it would likely be people 50-64, possibly specifically those most at risk.

AstraZeneca became the third vaccine in Canada's arsenal, along with previously approved Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have extreme cold storage requirements and will continue to be distributed in vaccine supersites and other places with appropriate refrigeration infrastructure.

One week ago, Manitoba decided to lengthen the time between first and second doses, from a few weeks to up to four months. That decision came last week, following in the footsteps of B.C. and other jurisdictions.

Top provincial health officials have said the latest real-world evidence from multiple countries suggests a single dose provides a higher degree of protection than clinical trials showed. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization also approves of the move.

Days after the delayed dosing recommendation, Health Canada approved a fourth, single-shot vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. The rollout of that vaccine is still being worked out.