Manitoba plans to roll out vaccine by age, starting with oldest residents in March

Older adults living in the community could start getting vaccinated by March, members of Manitoba's vaccine task force announced Monday.

The plan would start with those older than 95, then move down in one-year increments.

More details about the priority groups and timelines for expanding access to the vaccine were unveiled during a technical briefing Wednesday.

The next groups in line to become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine include all health-care workers who weren't in the initial rollout, and staff and residents in all congregate living settings, including prisons, homeless shelters and migrant workers living in group settings, starting by the first week of February.

The timelines for when different groups become eligible for the vaccine varies depending on supply volumes. Under the province's high-supply scenario, Manitobans in the youngest age category — 18 to 29 — could start getting vaccinated by the end of August.

That scenario assumes 70 per cent uptake among eligible groups, with 700,000 doses of currently unapproved product arriving in the third quarter.

Under the low supply scenario, which assumes no new products are approved in Canada, Manitobans over 80 will still start getting vaccinated in March, but people in the youngest age group won't become eligible until October.

The province plans to launch an online calculator that will give Manitobans an estimated date when they could expect to get their vaccine.

Currently, only front-line health-care workers providing direct patient care in high-risk settings like critical care units, residents and staff of personal care homes, and people at risk living in First Nations communities are getting shots.

No details were released about whether or which essential workers will get priority access. Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the task force, said consultations with stakeholders will take place over the next couple of months before a decision is made.

"We want to do some stakeholder consultation and further analysis of workplace safety and health and epidemiologic factors before making any decisions about if or which groups get included. Certainly all essential workers would be eligible by age when that comes up," Reimer said.

The province also did not specifically include a separate category for people with compromised immune systems or other underlying health conditions living in the wider community.

"We have looked at a number of research studies throughout the world and found that age is actually the best predictor of severe outcomes overall and tends to include the majority of folks who have multiple significant health conditions," Reimer said.

Expanding into rural Manitoba

Starting Feb. 8, the province will launch a limited number of regional vaccination hubs, starting with clinics in Flin Flon and The Pas. Consultations with communities and the health regions are happening to determine the exact location of future sites.

The clinics in Flin Flon and The Pas were added after consultations with the Northern Health Region, in order to augment the capacity of the supersite opening in Thompson on Feb. 1.

Two more supersites are being planned for the Interlake-Eastern and Southern health regions and will be ready to launch March 1, although whether they open their doors on that date will depend on Manitoba receiving adequate supplies of vaccines, Reimer said.

Based on current estimates, the provincial government says Manitoba ranks third among the provinces in terms of getting people their second dose of the vaccines currently approved in Canada, behind Ontario and Prince Edward Island. Both vaccines require a second dose.