Crews work to get Manitoba COVID-19 vaccine phone line back to full capacity

Technical teams are trying to fix a bug in Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine phone line, the province says.

The hotline — which is the only way Manitobans can book an COVID-19 immunization appointment — went down some time Monday morning, a provincial spokesperson said.

"Our IT folks immediately went about correcting the issue (still to be determined)," the spokesperson said. "In the meantime, the line is back up; but not full capacity."

The phone line (1-844-626-8222) went down the same day as the age eligibility to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba expanded to include First Nations people at least 60 years old, and non-First Nations people at least 80 years old.

The provincial government will provide more information when it is available.

