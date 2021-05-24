Manitobans asked to weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine incentives in online survey

The Manitoba government is floating the idea of offering prizes, free meals or payments of up to $100 to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

An online survey issued by the government Monday asks respondents for their views on a variety of pandemic issues.

One question asks people whether they would be concerned if incentives were offered to people who have been hesitant to get vaccinated.

The possible incentives also include free admission to sporting events or museums.

Premier Brian Pallister said last week he will soon outline new ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The survey on COVID-19 vaccines also asks whether the respondent has received a vaccine, where they were vaccinated and their level of satisfaction with the experience.