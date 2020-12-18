900 more health-care workers in Manitoba to get COVID-19 vaccine

The number of front-line health-care workers who will be vaccinated before Christmas is doubling in Manitoba.

The province announced Friday morning that it is inviting 900 more priority health-care workers to book immunization appointments for next week, following confirmation that a second shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is on its way.

The first Manitobans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine were given their initial dose Wednesday morning. The clinic at the University of Manitoba Rady Faculty of Health Sciences campus was expected to welcome patients through Friday, inoculating 900 people with the first dose by the end of the week.

The vaccine requires two doses; the second doses will be administered at a new vaccination site at the RBC Convention Centre in three weeks, health officials have said.

"This was a monumental week in Manitoba as the first few hundred doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to the first priority group of health-care providers, bringing long-awaited hope to many Manitobans and protection for the health-care system," Premier Brian Pallister said in a news release on Friday.

"By end of day today, we will have immunized 900 health-care workers on the front line of this pandemic, and as we secure more vaccine supply, we're able to open up 900 more opportunities for immunization to protect our health-care workers and the Manitobans they care for."

The immunization clinic is now booking the second round of appointments, which will be held Dec. 21 to 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Those shots are reserved for the same priority group as the first round, Pallister said in the news release.

"The phone lines should be reserved for their use," he said.

So far, only health-care workers assigned to COVID-19 immunization clinics and older health-care workers who are in direct contact with patients and work in critical-care units, acute care facilities or long-term care facilities are being considered for the vaccine.

To be eligible, those working in critical-care units must have been born on or before Dec. 31, 1970, while those who work in acute care and long-term care facilities must have been born on or before Dec. 31, 1960.

"We expect additional shipments of the vaccine in the coming weeks and we will expand eligibility criteria as supply is confirmed from the federal government so we can work toward providing a vaccine to all Manitobans who wish to receive one," Pallister said.

More information about the vaccine campaign in Manitoba, including eligibility criteria, is available on the province's website.