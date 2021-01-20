Vaccine delays mean 1,000 fewer doses per day in February, Manitoba health officials say

The delay in deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses means Manitoba will vaccinate around 1,000 fewer people per day in the month of February than originally planned.

Manitoba health officials said last week they expected to administer an average of 2,500 doses per day in February. That number has been reduced to just under 1,500 doses per day.

Based on current projections, Manitoba would run out of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Feb. 7, if no other shipments arrived before then.

In the long term, however, the delay will have negligible impact on the province's plans to immunize 70 per cent of Manitoba's adult population by the end of the year, members of Manitoba vaccine implementation task force told reporters in a technical briefing on Wednesday.

Health officials had hoped to release more information this week on the timeline for expanding the list of people eligible for the vaccine, as well as when vaccination hubs would start setting up in communities outside of major urban centres.

The delay in Pfizer-BioNTech deliveries "threw a wrench" into those plans, said Dr. Joss Reimer, medical officer of health for Manitoba Health and a member of the vaccine implementation task force.

The province hopes to release more information about the order in which different groups will become eligible, without specific timelines, in the coming days.

