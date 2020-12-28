Manitoba slightly expands eligibility criteria for COVID-19 immunizations

The Manitoba government has slightly expanded the eligibility criteria for health-care workers who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health-care workers at long-term care and acute care facilities, who were born by Dec. 31, 1964 and work directly with patients, are now eligible for the vaccine, the province said in its latest vaccine bulletin.

Previously, the criteria was being born before 1962.

Health-care workers working with patients in critical care units or in COVID-19 immunization clinics or testing sites remain eligible as well.

There were 2,177 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine administered in Manitoba, as of Dec. 23, according to the bulletin.

The next immunizations will be given at the University of Manitoba's Bannatyne campus from Dec. 29-31.

The immunization clinic will move to the RBC Convention Centre in downtown Winnipeg on Jan. 4, 2021. First-dose appointments for Jan. 4-10 are currently being scheduled, the bulletin said.

About 800 first dose appointments have been made so far and there remain roughly 5,000 appointments available, the province said.

Once people receive their first dose of the COVID-19 at the convention centre, second-dose appointments will take place from Jan. 25-31.

The province says the phone line to book vaccine appoints is open to eligible health-care workers from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until all spaces are filled.

Individuals should not call to make an appointment unless they meet the eligibility criteria, the province said.