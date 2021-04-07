Manitobans 62 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Manitobans age 62 and over can now get a COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Wednesday as it also expanded eligibility for the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot.

Eligibility to be immunized at a supersite or temporary clinic also dropped to First Nations people 42 and older.

Manitoba also updated its guidance to allow people age 65 and older to get the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot, which is administered in doctor's offices and pharmacies. Priority should be given to those unable to visit a supersite or temporary clinic.

Previously, only people between the ages of 55 and 64 with certain high-risk health conditions were eligible for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

A shipment of more than 54,000 doses has been distributed to medical clinics and pharmacies across the province. So far, Manitoba has received a total of 72,600 doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford.

The province also plans to do two telephone town halls with Health Minister Heather Stefanson, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin, plus Dr. Joss Reimer and Johanu Botha from the vaccine implementation task force, to discuss the vaccination campaign with the public.

One session dedicated to rural and northern Manitoba will be held on April 13 at 6:30 p.m., and another focused on people living in Winnipeg will be held on April 15 at 6:30 p.m.