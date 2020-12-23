Manitoba will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in the new year

More Manitobans will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting in the new year, the provincial government announced Wednesday, with roughly 15,000 care home residents expected to be eligible to get the vaccine next month.

Currently, some health-care workers who deal directly with patients in critical or acute care settings, care homes and COVID-19 testing and immunization clinics are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

After more vaccine arrives in January, 15,000 care home residents will also be eligible for vaccination, the province said in a news release Wednesday.

That process will begin when Manitoba receives vaccine that can be shipped to personal care homes, according to the province's news release.

Starting in the new year, eligibility will also expand to include:

Paramedics.

Health-care workers at correctional facilities.

Home-care workers.

People working in labs with COVID-19 specimens.

Staff at child and family services or Community Living disABILITY Services group homes.

Staff at emergency placement, family violence and homeless shelters.

Workers in critical care will still be prioritized and eligibility will continue to be set by age brackets, the province said.

