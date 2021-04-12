Manitoba Metis Federation plans to give COVID-19 vaccines to 100 members by Saturday

The Manitoba Metis Federation plans on giving 100 of its members their first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine by Saturday.

The MMF — the democratic and self-governing political representative for Métis people in Manitoba — recently received an "unexpected shipment" of that vaccine, but started immunizing elders and "vulnerable citizens" prioritized by MedoCare Pharmacy, an MMF-owned pharmacy, it said in a news release Monday.

"We know our citizens well, and we know what kind of wraparound supports they need in order to access this vaccine — whether it be help with transportation or information about the vaccines themselves, the Métis government is ready to make it happen," said MMF President David Chartrand in the release.

"I am looking forward to getting the vaccine myself in the future, after our Elders and vulnerable citizens have been taken care of."

In Manitoba, doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine are supposed to be shipped to approved doctors' offices and pharmacies, where they will be administered to eligible patients aged 55 to 64.

There are currently two priority groups who are eligible to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. They are differentiated based on their underlying health conditions.

MMF members who are eligible for the vaccine, living in Winnipeg and who are part of the prescription drug program were prioritized first, the MMF release said.

A list of people wanting to receive available doses was later created and people on the list will be contacted to schedule an appointment, the release adds.

Vaccine doses will be administered at MedoCare Pharmacy, located in the MMF building in Winnipeg. The entire facility will be sanitized in between immunizations, the release says.

Transportation arrangements can be made for anyone who needs a ride to their scheduled appointment, it says. Anyone who can drive to their appointment will be advised where to park, and they must wait in their vehicle until the scheduled appointment time.

Staff at the facility will conduct wellness checks after people receive their vaccine dose, it adds.

"We hope this is just the beginning of the vaccine rollout for our citizens," said Chartrand in the release, adding that there are over 100,000 Métis people in Manitoba.

Assuming all goes as planned, the first 100 MMF members should receive their dose by April 17, the release says.

The MMF is drafting a list of people who could receive the vaccine, should a similar situation come up in the future. It's also scoping out potential vaccination sites, starting with MMF-owned properties, the release says.