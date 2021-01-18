Manitoba to resume scheduling new COVID-19 vaccine appointments amid Pfizer delay

Manitoba will resume scheduling new appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, health officials say, after pausing over the weekend due to a slowdown in supply from Pfizer.

The province will receive roughly 28,000 fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine following issues in the supply chain announced last week, said Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of Manitoba's COVID-19 vaccine task force.

"These delays are obviously disappointing," Reimer said. "But we also want to make sure that Manitobans know that as soon as supplies resume, Manitoba is ready to offer the vaccine to everyone within the supplies that we have available."

Reimer had previously announced on Friday the province would not be making new appointments for vaccinations due to the delay, which prompted Pfizer to temporarily cut back the number of doses shipped to Canada.

Officials got more clarity and crunched numbers over the weekend, she said, and determined there is still enough supply to schedule an additional 4,000 new appointments, while also honouring appointments already made.

"I am confident that our plan is sound," Reimer said. "We are not willing to sacrifice safety for speed, and our program will continue to move forward as supplies are available."

New appointments made after the books open up again Tuesday morning will only be available for the Winnipeg and Brandon vaccination sites, Reimer said.

Another site, set to be opened in downtown Thompson, Man., will open as planned on Feb. 1, Reimer said. However, the downtown site will not be available for new bookings, and the planned Vaxport site just outside the northern Manitoba city will be put on hold.

Personal care home vaccinations ahead of schedule

The Pfizer delay will not affect the rollout of Moderna vaccines in Manitoba personal care homes or to First Nations in the province, Reimer said.

Vaccinations at personal care homes are currently ahead of schedule, and the province expects to complete the first dose of immunizations at all personal care homes one week ahead of the original plan.

Vaccination teams visited 10 personal care homes last week and plan to visit 51 more next week as part of the accelerated schedule, Reimer said.

"Of the 10 sites, the uptake was very good," Reimer said. "We had very few people who declined the vaccine, and we were able to reach and complete more sites than we originally had planned."

A new online dashboard tracking vaccine supply is set to launch in Manitoba this week, Reimer said. More information will be made available on Wednesday.