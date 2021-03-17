Manitoba won't expand AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine eligibility to 65 and older, for now

Manitoba won't change its eligibility requirements for the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine to match the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, at least for now.

On Monday, NACI revised its earlier recommendation, expanding its recommended eligibility for that vaccine to include those age 65 and older.

"Over the long term, this is great news. We want to have more flexibility about how we can provide vaccine to Manitobans," said Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the Manitoba vaccine task force.

"But right now, that doesn't change the fact that we only have 18,000 doses of AstraZeneca available. So for now, we'll be sticking with the current eligibility criteria."

Manitoba continues to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine to older Manitobans, expanding the eligibility Wednesday to include everyone 73 and older and First Nations people 53 and older.

Manitobans can now book appointments for a coronavirus vaccine through an online system that launched Wednesday.

Eligible people can make appointments online for one of the four vaccine supersites in the province. The online system is not available for booking appointments at medical clinics or pharmacies.

The online booking system requires an email address and a health card number. The call centre also remains open for booking appointments.

The age of eligibility for the vaccine has lowered to 73 and older for the general population, and 53 and older for First Nations people.

Manitobans age 50-64 with certain health conditions that place them at risk are eligible for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. As of Wednesday, around 1,500 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine had been administered, out of around 18,000 doses received last week.

Spouses who meet the eligibility requirements can now book appointments together.

The first temporary vaccine clinics launched in rural and northern Manitoba on Tuesday in Gimli and Beausejour, and another opened in Pine Falls on Wednesday. Eligible Manitobans can book appointments at those sites by calling 1-844-626-8222.

A schedule on the provincial government's website includes opening dates for other pop-up clinics opening from March 16-26.

Manitoba is also launching a communications campaign to encourage people in the province to get vaccinated.

Internal research has found that roughly 80 per cent of Manitobans have either already received the vaccine or are likely to get it, while nine per cent are considered "skeptical" about the vaccine and another 10 per cent are thought to be completely opposed to getting vaccinated.

As part of the campaign, dubbed #ProtectMB, people will be able to sign up to receive notifications when they become eligible for vaccination.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization now recommends the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot for people 65 and older as well as younger adults. It had earlier been recommended only for people under 65.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, has said there is no evidence to suggest it is causing adverse events, although some European countries have suspended its use.

Manitoba has so far only allocated the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine for those younger than 65.