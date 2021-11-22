Parents breathe sigh of relief as Manitoba vaccination bookings open for kids

Many Manitoba parents were at their computers or on their phones early Monday morning to get their kids COVID-19 vaccination appointments when bookings for children as young as five opened for the first time.

Jen Shapka has been anxiously waiting for this day. Her nerves kept her up through the night, she said.

"Thank you, science," said Shapka, who booked an appointment for her 11-year-old daughter as quickly as she could. "The overwhelming logistical undertaking this was to roll this out … Manitoba hasn't always been perfect at everything, but on the whole it's been very good."

Manitobans five to 11 are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids. Shipments of the child dose arrived in Canada over the weekend and are being distributed to provinces and territories.

Currently, appointments for kids are only bookable at immunization supersites.

Pharmacists are expected to start getting doses in later this week, a provincial official said. The Manitoba vaccine finder app will updated in the coming days to reflect which pharmacies have doses.

Provincial officials had warned that anyone jumping the queue and booking appointments for kids ahead of Monday would have those appointments cancelled.

Dr. Marni Hanna, a pediatrician and president of the Manitoba Pediatric Society, said the child shot has about one-third the dose of an adult vaccine, but still stimulates a robust immune response.

"This is going to be a key thing that's going to help things to get better and help us to move past this," she told Information Radio guest host Faith Fundal.

"It's going to make many parents and families feel a lot safer about putting their children in activities and sending them to school."

Kids and teens account for the largest proportion of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, according to provincial data.

The vaccine for those five to 11 has been studied and is safe and effective, said Hanna, and parents can expect the same kind of mild side-effects in their kids that adults may experience the first day or two post-shot, including a sore arm, achy muscles, headaches and fever.

Dr. Hanna said the risk of myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation, is higher in the event of a COVID-19 infection than in association with vaccination. The condition is treatable.

Every eligible child should get the shot, she said.

"Many children are just yearning for a return to, you know, normal; it's hard to know what that is anymore," said Hanna. "It's important for them and they want to be able to be with their friends."

Shapka had browsers open on her phone and computer when the online booking system opened at 6 a.m. Monday and a group text going with other mothers who were doing the same.

She encountered some glitches when she initially logged on, but those soon resolved. She had an appointment booked about 20 minutes later, set for Thursday.

"We've been waiting so long and finally getting the last member of my family.… It's happening," she said. "Excited, glad to be getting on with this, finally."

A provincial official said there were minor issues identified shortly after the booking website launched Monday morning due to "very heavy volumes," but that those were resolved in 20 minutes.

The glitches had Krystal Payne on edge, though she, too, snagged an appointment after a short wait.

"It was scary," she said. "I guess it could've been worse."

She was awake and at the ready at 5:30 a.m. Monday. Her daughter Emby Payne, 9, is the last member of the household who hasn't been vaccinated.

Payne's father lives with them, so the family has taken extra precautions because he is at greater risk.

"We've even a bit more lockdown than other families," she said.

Payne hopes that heightened lockdown mode won't need to last much longer now that she has an appointment for Emby on Thursday.

Emby has been looking forward to it for a while now, her mother said, and she's glad she'll he be able to help keep her grandfather safe.

"She was very happy when we told her," said Payne.

"She's excited to be able to protect him and to just be able to kind of live life a little bit more."