Manitoba breaks single-day record with 560 more COVID-19 cases

Manitoba hit a new pandemic high on Thursday with 560 cases, the largest single-day total in the province to date.

The previous high of 546 was set on Nov. 23 during the second wave.

Another three deaths were announced.

The number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 jumped from 221 to 240. The number in intensive care remains at 62.

The provincial test positivity rate is down slightly to 12 per cent. Winnipeg's rate was 14.4 per cent for the second day in a row.

The total number of cases of more contagious coronavirus variants rose by 388 to 5,210. Of Manitoba's 4,046 active cases, 1,974 are now variants.

So far, 1,002 people have died due to COVID-19, including 29 linked to variants.

The new cases are primarily in Winnipeg, where 431 people have tested positive. Another 38 are in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, 34 in Prairie Mountain Health, 30 in Southern Health and 27 in the Northern Health Region.

As cases climb, Manitoba health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated as soon as they can. All adults are eligible as of Wednesday and can book an appointment through the province's website or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

Nearly half of all adults have received at least one dose.

