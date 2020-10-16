COVID-19 news conference at 12:30 after Winnipeg warned about more restrictions

Manitoba's chief public health officer and health minister will make an announcement about COVID-19 on Friday afternoon, after back-to-back days of record-high case numbers and a warning Winnipeg will see tighter restrictions.

CBC News will live stream the update from Dr. Brent Roussin and Cameron Friesen here at 12:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Roussin said further restrictions are coming for the Winnipeg metropolitan region as early next week. The warning came more than two weeks after the area was moved to the orange, or restricted, level on the province's pandemic response system, and more than a week after additional rules were brought in for restaurants and bars in the region.

While Roussin said it's unlikely the entire Winnipeg region will be moved to the red, or critical, level, there are restrictions that can be tightened under the current orange level.

The incoming rules could affect things like sporting activities, as well as retailers, gyms, movie theatres and other non-essential businesses that were impacted by shutdowns this spring, he said.

"I would say, expect widespread capacity limitations across multiple sectors," Roussin said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, all licensed personal care homes in the Winnipeg area were moved up to the red, or critical, level on Thursday, which brought new rules for care home admissions.

Manitoba reported its worst daily COVID-19 numbers of the pandemic this week, including three consecutive days of record-breaking daily case counts. On Thursday, the province announced its highest daily tally yet: 173 new cases, including 133 in Winnipeg.

The province also announced another COVID-19 death on Thursday. The death of a Winkler man in his 40s with underlying health conditions was the province's 38th COVID-19 fatality since the pandemic began, and the 11th in the past six days.