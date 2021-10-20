COVID-19 vaccination of kids 5-11 in Manitoba could begin by end of November: Reimer

Manitoba health officials plan to be ready to start vaccinating children age five to 11 against COVID-19 by the end of November, assuming Health Canada approves the vaccine for that age group.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province's vaccine implementation task force, said the province doesn't know when Health Canada will make a decision on Pfizer's Monday request for approval of its vaccine for that age group.

Health Canada's approval process is expected to take at least two weeks, possibly longer, she said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The province has no plans to extend vaccination requirements to access certain businesses and services to those children, should they become eligible, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said at the news conference.

Plans are in development for a school-based vaccine rollout for kids five to 11, Reimer said. The vaccine will also be available through physicians, pharmacies and public health clinics.

As of Tuesday, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 82.7 per cent had two doses.

New rules that came in Monday require people working in places like hospitals, schools and care homes to either be fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 within the 48 hours before work.

About 85 direct-care health workers were put on unpaid leave as of Tuesday, after refusing to either show proof of vaccination or get tested, Manitoba Shared Health said.

So far, the province has not reported any staffing shortages, and the province is filling the absences with redeployed staff, casual employees and volunteers from a pool of other provincial employees.

About 36,500 of Manitoba's roughly 42,000 direct-care health-care workers had disclosed their vaccination status by noon on Monday, Shared Health said in an email Monday.

On Monday, the province made all First Nations people living on reserve eligible for a third vaccine dose as long as it's been six months since they've received their second.

Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children age five to 11 years old.