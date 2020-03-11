There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said at a news conference Wednesday.

That brings the total to 35 cases of the coronavirus in the province.

One Winnipeg woman in her 60s is in critical condition in the intensive care unit, Roussin said.

Roussin is aware of one case of COVID-19 in Manitoba that involves a health-care worker. The person was not on the job when they contracted the virus.

As of Tuesday, there have been about 4,800 tests done at the Cadham Provincial Lab, including 352 on Tuesday, he said.

The lab is now producing some of its own reagent to conduct tests for COVID-19, he said.

Most new cases related to travel

The new COVID-19 cases are:

A woman in her 30s who lives in Winnipeg.

A girl under the age of 10 who lives in Winnipeg.

A woman in her 40s who lives in Winnipeg.

A man in his 30s who lives in Winnipeg.

A woman in her 60s who lives in Winnipeg.

A woman in her 60s who lives in Winnipeg and is receiving treatment in intensive care in hospital.

A man in his 40s who lives in Winnipeg.

A woman in her 30s who lives in a community in the area of the Southern Health Santé Sud health region.

A woman in her 40s who lives in Winnipeg.

A man in his 60s who lives in Winnipeg.

A woman in her 60s who lives in Winnipeg.

A woman in her 50s who lives in a community in the Southern Health Santé Sud health region.

A woman in her 20s who lives in Winnipeg.

An individual who was tested in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Most of the new cases appear to be either related to travel or exposure to known cases of COVID-19, Roussin said. Community transmission will be official if Manitoba finds a case not connected to travel or a known case of the virus.

There hasn't been an increase in emergency room visits for respiratory symptoms in Manitoba, he said.

Roussin said it's too early to know what Wednesday's jump in identified COVID-19 cases will mean in the long run.

"We'll have to see the trend over time," he said. "What to make of this particular day, it's too early to tell."

Health officials are still expecting more cases in the province, including a small proportion of people who will become seriously ill, but the province has been planning for that and is prepared, he said.

Health Links wait times down

Roussin reiterated the importance of people following the province's recommendations to stay home when you can and practise social distancing.

"We can interrupt the transmission of this virus if we all pay attention to those social distancing strategies," he said.

Manitoba Shared Health chief nursing officer Lanette Siragusa said the wait time for Health Links was down to 23 minutes on Tuesday, and the new online tool has racked up 276,000 views.

Anyone who gets a busy signal when calling Health Links should keep trying to get through, as this problem is expected to be resolved Wednesday, Siragusa said.

"Just bear with us on that for a little bit longer," she said.

Everyone who has been tested for COVID-19 in Manitoba should expect to hear back today or tomorrow, and patients will be notified whether they test positive or negative for the virus, Siragusa said.

Health officials have said previously that people who test positive will be notified within 48 hours, but that the province was not yet able to quickly notify everyone who tested negative.

"That is a high priority for us, and we expect a solution soon," she said.

Roussin said 80 per cent of people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms and will recover at home.

Children and young adults are among the people who have the virus, he said, stressing that no one is immune to it.

People should be honest about their travel history when seeking medical treatment, he said.

Roussin is "absolutely" looking into reducing the size of gatherings allowed in the province from 50 to fewer than that, though no changes have been made at this point.

"That is a consideration that's constantly being reviewed," he said.

He also suggested social distancing measures could be in place for months.

No fines have been issued under the Public Health Act yet, he said.

"We already see many, many Manitobans making steps to protect us all."