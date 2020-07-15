No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

No new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Manitoba on Wednesday, the province says.

Manitoba ended a 13-day streak with zero new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, when health officials announced five new cases had been identified in the province. This marked the biggest single-day increase since April.

Three of the five new cases were related to travel, while two were still being investigated Tuesday.

The province's five-day test positivity rate is now 0.16 per cent.

There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital, and five active cases in total in Manitoba.

On Tuesday, the province said one of the individuals among the new cases flew from Winnipeg to Calgary on June 27, and back to Winnipeg on July 2.

The affected rows include rows 7 to 22 on West Jet flight 261 on June 27, and rows 4 to 10 on West Jet flight 526 on July 2.

Passengers who sat in those rows should self-isolate for 14 days after the flight and monitor for symptoms, the province advised. The 14-day self-isolation period for passengers on the June 27 flight is already over, and is set to end Thursday, July 16, for passengers on the July 2 flight.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba since the pandemic began remains at 330, with 318 people recovered and seven deaths.

Another 505 tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests completed in Manitoba to 72,308 since early February.