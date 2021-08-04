17 new COVID-19 cases, no more deaths in Manitoba on Wednesday

Manitoba has 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no more people have died, the province's online dashboard says Wednesday.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 2.3 per cent, down from 2.6 per cent on Tuesday.

A total of 94 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 18 in intensive care units. That's a slight drop from Tuesday, when 95 people were in hospital, including 19 in intensive care.

There are currently 515 cases listed as active in Manitoba.

On Tuesday, labs completed 1,083 COVID-19 tests.

Testing confirmed seven cases of more contagious variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. However, data corrections eliminated two variant cases, which means the total number of cases linked to variants increased by five, to 16,720.

There are five cases linked to the alpha variant, also called B.1.1.7., and two marked as unspecified.

The number of active variant-linked cases decreased by 14, to 313.

All vaccine supersites are open for walk-in and by appointment vaccinations.

The percentage of Manitobans age 12 and up who have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine remained unchanged, at 80 per cent.

The percentage of eligible Manitobans with two doses rose to 71.6 per cent, up 0.2 percentage points from Tuesday.