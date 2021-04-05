139 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Manitoba on Thursday

There are 139 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday and three more people have died from the illness, the province says in a news release.

The update came as Manitoba announced its first death linked to a coronavirus variant of concern. A man in his 70s from the Winnipeg health region died in late March after contracting the B117 strain first identified in the U.K., the release says.

The sequencing results that determined the case was a variant came back after the man died, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said on a call with reporters.

Sixty of the new COVID-19 cases announced on Thursday are in the Winnipeg health region, the release says.

There are 55 in the Northern Health Region, 18 in the Prairie Mountain Health region and six in the Southern Health region. No new cases were announced in the Interlake-Eastern health region, the release says.

The COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday are a man and a woman in their 70s, with the latter linked to the outbreak at Holy Family Home, and a woman in her 80s. All three deaths were in the Winnipeg health region, the release says.

The latest deaths bring Manitoba's total coronavirus-linked fatalities to 946.

There are also 40 newly identified cases of more infectious coronavirus variants, the release says.

Thirty-seven of those cases are the B117 variant, with 32 of them in the Winnipeg health region, two each in the Interlake-Eastern and Prairie Mountain health regions and one in the Southern Health region.

The other three variant cases are in the Winnipeg health region and have not yet been categorized, the release says.

The new variant cases bring Manitoba's total to 339: 298 cases of the B117 variant, 20 cases of the B1351 strain first identified in South Africa and 21 not yet categorized.

As of Thursday afternoon, 89 of those cases were still active and 249 people had been deemed recovered after contracting one of the more infectious variants, according to the province's online variant dashboard.

As of Wednesday morning, 18 people diagnosed with a coronavirus variant of concern had been hospitalized in Manitoba, a provincial spokesperson said.

Those patients ranged in age from their 20s to their 90s. Six were under age 50, the spokesperson said.

Most of the variant cases identified in Manitoba so far have been in the Winnipeg health region. The Northern Health Region remains the only region not to have reported any variant cases.

Close contact with a known case appears to be the driving factor behind most of Manitoba's known variant cases, the dashboard says.

More than one-quarter of the province's reported variant cases are still classified as unknown acquisition — meaning contact tracers haven't been able to figure out where the person got it.

Manitoba also announced some small changes to public health orders, which will be extended to April 30. Those adjustments, which come into effect on Friday, allow liquor cart sales on golf courses and boost the maximum attendance at self-help meetings to 25 people, the release says.

Guidelines for visitors in personal care homes have also recently been updated to allow up to two people to visit a resident at the same time (as long as the visit is outside) or one person if the visit is in a visitation shelter or designated indoor visitation room, the release says.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Boissevain Health Centre and Evergreen Place Personal Care Home, the release says.

There are now 141 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Manitoba, the release says, up one since Wednesday. Thirty-three of those people are in intensive care, also up one.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate remains 4.8 per cent, the release says, while Winnipeg's rate rose to 4.6 per cent from 4.4 on Wednesday.

There have now been 34,793 COVID-19 cases identified in Manitoba, including 32,781 people deemed recovered. Another 1,066 cases are still considered active, the release says.

There were 2,027 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba on Wednesday, bringing the total number of swabs completed in the province to 596,872 since early February 2020.