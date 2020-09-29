34 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba

Manitoba announced 34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the province, one day after elevated restrictions came into effect in Winnipeg in an attempt to get a grip on steadily rising case numbers.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 1,953. The total number of active cases in the province is now 606.

There are 26 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, which moved to the elevated orange level under the province's pandemic response system on Monday. There are currently 502 active cases in the Winnipeg region.

There are five cases in the Southern Health region, two in Prairie Mountain Health and one in Northern Health.

Health officials warned of another potential exposure at a school. On Sept. 23 and 24, someone who tested positive for the coronavirus attended IQRA School in Winnipeg and a cohort was advised to self-isolate, although officials said the infection wasn't acquired at the school and the risk of exposure is deemed low for people outside the cohort.

An outbreak at the Assiniboine Centre at the Brandon Regional Health Centre in Brandon has been declared over, and the facility has returned to the yellow (caution) level.

The province also warned people may have been exposed to the virus at the Lens Crafters business at 1649 Kenaston Blvd. on multiple days spanning more than a week: Sept. 14-18, 21 and 22.

There are now 14 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba, one more than on Monday, with eight of them in intensive care units.