Manitoba sees record 184 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths linked to St. Boniface hospital outbreak

Three more people have died and Manitoba has 184 new cases of COVID-19, setting a new record for the most cases reported in a single day, according to public health officials.

Two of the people who died — a man and a woman, both in their 80s — are connected with an outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg. The third — a woman in her 60s — is connected with the Parkview Place care home outbreak.

The Parkview Place outbreak, which is now connected to 19 deaths, is the worst care home outbreak in the province.

On Monday, an official with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed the outbreak has now spanned the majority of floors inside the care home, with 121 infections between residents and staff.

There are now 83 people in Manitoba hospitals with COVID-19 — three more than on Monday — including 15 in intensive care.

The latest deaths bring the total connected with COVID-19 in Manitoba to 58.

The province's current five-day test-positivity rate — a rolling average of the number of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — continued its record-breaking climb, reaching 7.5 per cent on Tuesday, up from 7.1 per cent on Monday.

Cases keep climbing

The latest numbers come one day after Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa warned that rapidly rising COVID-19 cases are putting strain on the province's health system. Also on Monday, Premier Brian Pallister chastised people who do what he referred to as "dumb things" like holding large gatherings, or not being forthcoming with health officials about their contacts with known cases.

Public health officials in Manitoba have been trying for weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19, particularly in the Winnipeg metropolitan area and the Northern Health region, but case numbers and hospitalizations have continued to set new daily records.

Winnipeg and surrounding communities have been at the restricted, or orange, level on the province's pandemic response system for more than four weeks now. The Northern Health region moved to that level on Monday, reducing caps on gathering sizes and closing numerous businesses, including entertainment venues and casinos.

The provincial government more than doubled fines for people who don't abide by public health orders.

Of the 184 new cases announced Tuesday, 144 are in the Winnipeg health region, while nine are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, eight are in the Northern Health region, four are in the Prairie Mountain Health region and 19 are in the Southern Health region.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Manitoba to 4,532 since the start of the pandemic.

The provincial database shows that there are 2,238 active cases and 2,236 people have recovered. However, Roussin has noted that the number of active cases is likely inflated because of a backlog in following up with recovered patients.

On Monday, 1,721 COVID-19 lab tests were completed.

More exposures

Manitoba health officials are warning about a number of new possible exposures to COVID-19:

Cross Lake

Oct. 18: A funeral in Cross Lake.

Norway House

Oct. 20: A funeral in Norway House.

Notre Dame de Lourdes:

Oct. 19 and 22: École Régionale Notre-Dame (45 Notre Dame Ave., Notre Dame de Lourdes). Three confirmed cases were in the school in the community, about 100 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg. Affected cohorts began isolation on Monday.

Winnipeg