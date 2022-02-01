ICU patient numbers reach 4th wave high, 7 more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba on Tuesday

The number of patients in intensive care units in Manitoba has reached the highest level since the third wave crisis that led to people being shipped out of the province for critical care.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Manitoba intensive care units dropped two to 54 on Tuesday, but the total number of all patients in ICUs jumped to 114 — 11 more than on Monday — the provincial government's online dashboard says.

There are now 737 COVID-19 patients in hospital, an increase of two on what was a record-setting number on Monday. That means more than half of the roughly 1,300 hospital patients in Manitoba have COVID-19.

Manitoba's death toll since the start of the pandemic is now 1,569.

The province's five-day test-positivity rate remained flat at 30.1 per cent.

Another 491 cases have been confirmed by PCR testing and 32,013 cases are currently listed as active, although this significantly undercounts the true number of cases in the province due to restricted access to testing.

A total of 121,131 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic.

Of the new cases announced on Monday, 234 are in the Winnipeg health region, 92 are in the Northern Health region, 68 are in Prairie Mountain Health, 52 are in Southern Health and 45 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Labs completed 1,716 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

Reported school-related cases increased by 348 since they were last updated on Thursday.

Since classes resumed on Sept. 7, there have been a total of 5,881 reported cases in schools — 4,266 among students and 1,615 among staff.

As of Tuesday, 85.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 79.7 per cent had two doses, and 40.4 per cent had received a booster shot, provincial data says.