18 more deaths, 155 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Another 18 people have died from COVID-19 in Manitoba, and there are 155 new cases of the illness in the province on Tuesday, according to the province's online dashboard.

Tuesday's numbers come one day after Manitoba Manitoba posted its lowest daily case count and number of deaths in more than a month, with 167 cases and four deaths reported Monday.

The number of deaths announced Tuesday is just shy of Manitoba's record of 19 in a single day, and matches the numbers announced on Dec. 9 and Dec. 12.

More to come