Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·Breaking

18 more deaths, 155 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Tuesday's update comes after Manitoba saw its lowest COVID-19 numbers in more than a month, with 167 new cases reported Monday.
CBC News ·
A COVID-19-positive intensive care unit at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Mikaela MacKenzie/The Canadian Press)

Another 18 people have died from COVID-19 in Manitoba, and there are 155 new cases of the illness in the province on Tuesday, according to the province's online dashboard.

Tuesday's numbers come one day after Manitoba Manitoba posted its lowest daily case count and number of deaths in more than a month, with 167 cases and four deaths reported Monday.

The number of deaths announced Tuesday is just shy of Manitoba's record of 19 in a single day, and matches the numbers announced on Dec. 9 and Dec. 12.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now