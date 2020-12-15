Manitoba passes 500 deaths from COVID-19 as 9 more deaths added Tuesday

Manitoba has passed 500 deaths from COVID-19 as Manitoba added nine more to the total on its website on Tuesday.

There are 272 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the daily update on the data portal says.

Manitoba health leaders are delivering the latest details about COVID-19 in Manitoba via a conference call on Tuesday afternoon, as the first shipment of vaccines arrived in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, are talking to reporters at 12:30 p.m. CT. The briefing won't be live streamed on Tuesdays and Thursdays over the holidays.

The province is preparing to begin vaccinating front-line health-care workers as soon as Wednesday.

On Monday, Roussin and Manitoba Shared Health Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa issued a plea to Manitobans to avoid gathering with people from other households over the holidays, fearing it will lead to a spike in cases similar to what happened after Thanksgiving.

Peguis First Nation Chief Glenn Hudson said Monday his community can allow extended family and students to return to the community during periods of relaxed restrictions over the holidays because the First Nation went into lockdown five weeks before the rest of Manitoba. That has allowed them to get their infection numbers down, so they can reward community members with visits, he said.

Members of the military arrived in Red Sucker Lake First Nation on Monday to assess a COVID-19 outbreak in the community. Further south, Chief Nelson Genaille of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, north of Swan River, Man., is also dealing with an outbreak in the community.