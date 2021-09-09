54 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Manitoba on Thursday

Manitoba has 54 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one more person has died of the coronavirus, health officials reported Thursday.

A man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region died. His case was linked to the delta or B.1.617.2 variant of COVID-19.

The provincial test positivity rate dropped to 2.6 per cent on Thursday from 2.8 on Wednesday. In Winnipeg, the rate is 1.4 per cent.

Of the new cases announced Thursday, 35 were people who were not fully vaccinated.

There are currently 456 active cases in Manitoba, up from 438 on Wednesday.

