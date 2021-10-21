92 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday

Manitoba has confirmed 92 more cases of COVID-19 and no more people have died in the province, health officials announced Thursday.

Details on four deaths reported earlier this week were released on Thursday.

A woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain Health region, a man in his 50s from the Northern Health region and a woman in her 60s died on Tuesday, while a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region died on Wednesday.

All deaths are linked to unspecified variants of concern.

The provincial five-day test-positivity rate is now 3.2 per cent, up slightly from 3.1 per cent on Wednesday. Winnipeg's rate is 1.3 per cent.

Of the 92 new cases reported on Thursday, 65 were not fully vaccinated.

The new cases include 47 in the Southern Health region, 21 in the Northern Health region, 15 in the Winnipeg region, seven in Prairie Mountain Health and two in the Interlake-Eastern region.

Of the 65 cases that were not fully vaccinated, 34 are in the Southern region, 15 are in the Northern region, nine are in the Winnipeg region, five are in Prairie Mountain Health, and two are in the Interlake-Eastern region.

A total of 87 Manitobans are currently in hospital due to COVID-19, 56 of them with active cases of the disease. There are 20 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

Labs completed 3,208 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

A total of 87 Manitobans are currently in hospital due to COVID-19, 56 of them with active cases of the disease. There are 20 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

With the latest cases announced Thursday, a total of 62,469 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and 60,308 people have recovered. Another 926 cases are still listed as active, and 1,235 people have died.