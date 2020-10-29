Manitoba sees record 193 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 97 in hospital

Manitoba set new records for the number of new cases and people in hospital with COVID-19, with 193 new cases and 97 hospitalizations announced Thursday.

This is the second time in three days the province has set a record for the most cases in a single day.

The province also announced another death, a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, bringing the total number of deaths to due to COVID-19 to 62.

The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 in intensive care dropped slightly to 17, down from the record high of 19 set on Wednesday.

Manitoba also broke a record for its five-day test-positivity rate — a rolling average of the number of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — which climbed to 7.8 from the previous high of 7.5 set just two days ago.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate set a new record on Oct. 29, 2020 at 7.8 per cent. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Thursday's record-setting figures continue the upward trajectory of the pandemic in Manitoba, one day after Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin acknowledged that health orders meant to curb the growth of new cases, particularly in Winnipeg, haven't had the desired effect. The city was moved to the orange level on the province's pandemic response system a month ago.

"We're not seeing the the results that we expected with the restrictions," Roussin said at a news conference Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, Chief Nursing Offficer Lanette Siragusa said that if hospitals in Winnipeg reached capacity patients will be moved between wards and hospitals — and could even be moved to Brandon, Man., as needed.

The number of people with COVID-19 in hospital reached new heights on Oct. 29, 2020 with 97 hospitalizations. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Outbreaks at school, health centre, seniors centre

Health officials declared outbreaks at the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach and the KeKiNan Centre Inc. assisted living facility in Winnipeg.

An outbreak has also been declared at Collège Louis Riel, where students were sent home Wednesday after four new cases were confirmed at the school.

The number of confirmed cases at the school has now risen to seven, with10 cohorts and other staff and students self-isolating, the provincial government said in a news release.

All students have switched to remote learning, and the school has moved to the restricted orange level on the province's pandemic response system, while health officials investigate the sources of infection.

Manitoba reported 193 new COVID-19 cases on Oct. 29, setting a new record for the most new cases announced in a single day. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

The bulk of the new cases, 139, are in the Winnipeg Health region. The Interlake-Easter Health region has 21 new cases, 19 in the Southern Health region, 10 in the Northern Health region, and four in Prairie Mountain Health region.

The province plans to open a new drive-thru testing site near CF Polo Park at Manitoba Public Insurance building at 125 King Edward St. on Oct. 31. It will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, labs completed a total of 3,375 COVID-19 tests.