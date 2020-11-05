4 more deaths, 427 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba

Manitoba health officials reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 and 427 new cases on Thursday - the second-highest single-day jump since the start of the pandemic.

The number of patients in hospital with the illness jumped to 153, up by 13 compared to Wednesday, with 16 of those in intensive care units.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has set a new record every day for more than two weeks now, although the number of ICU patients fell Thursday from a high of 21 on Wednesday.

Three of the deaths are linked to outbreaks in Winnipeg hospitals. One of those, a woman in her 80s, is connected to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital. The other two — a man and a woman, both in their 70s — are connected to the outbreak at Victoria General Hospital.

A woman in her 50s in the Southern Health region has also died.

Manitoba's test positivity rate — a rolling average of the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — also reached its second-highest point, at 8.9 on Thursday.

The Winnipeg Health region continued to produce the majority of new cases, with 265 reported on Friday. The Northern Health region had 60 new cases, and there were 55 in the Southern Health region, 32 in the Interlake-Eastern region and 15 in Prairie Mountain Health.

