9 deaths, 45 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba on Thursday

Another nine people have died due to COVID-19 in Manitoba, with an additional 45 cases in hospital Thursday, the provincial coronavirus data dashboard says.

There are now 499 people in Manitoba hospitals who have COVID-19.

One more patient was admitted to an intensive care unit, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in ICU to 47.

Manitoba added 1,228 new cases to its total, and Manitoba's test positivity dropped to 44.9 per cent, from 47.2 per cent on Wednesday. However, health officials have said the province's daily case numbers significantly undercount the true number of cases, because many positive cases are not reported.

The province only counts positive PCR tests but has severely restricted access to them, with most symptomatic people only doing self-administered rapid antigen tests. The province does not track RAT results.

There are 663 new reported cases in the Winnipeg health region, 163 in the Northern Health Region, 149 in Prairie Mountain, 127 in Southern Health and 126 in Interlake-Eastern.

Labs completed a total of 2,965 PCR tests on Wednesday.

The latest updated numbers come one day after Dr. Jazz Atwal said it was "highly likely" every person in Manitoba would be exposed to the virus in the coming weeks, due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.