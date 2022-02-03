7 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down 8 in Manitoba on Thursday

Another seven people have died due to COVID-19 and there are eight fewer people in hospital with COVID-19 in Manitoba, the provincial government's online dashboard says.

Manitoba now has 736 cases in hospitals, after setting new hospitalization records on the other days this week.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units remains flat, at 54, while the total number of patients in ICUs (including non-COVID patients) dropped two to 108.

Manitoba's pandemic death toll now stands at 1,583.

The province's five-day test-positivity rate fell to 27.1 per cent, the lowest reported number since Dec. 29.

Provincial labs completed 1,485 PCR tests on Wednesday.

Lab tests confirmed an additional 362 new cases of COVID-19, although that significantly undercounts the true number of cases in the province because of restricted access to testing.

There were 203 cases in the Winnipeg health region, 89 in the Northern Health Region, 35 in the Interlake-Eastern region, 20 in the Southern Health region and 15 in Prairie Mountain Health.

There are 16,787 cases listed as active in Manitoba.

PCR tests have confirmed another 129 cases linked to schools, 81 among students and 48 among staff.

As of Thursday, 85.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 79.9 per cent have two doses, and 40.8 per cent have received a booster shot, the province's vaccine data website says.