5 more COVID-19 deaths, 7 fewer hospitalizations reported in Manitoba on Thursday

Another five people have died due to COVID-19 in Manitoba and there are seven fewer people in hospital with the virus, the provincial government's online dashboard says.

The latest deaths bring Manitoba's total to 1,647.

There are now 607 people in hospital due to COVID-19, the dashboard says.

Manitoba's five-day test-positivity rate for PCR tests fell to 19.1 per cent, the lowest it's been since Dec. 27, and down from 21.2 per cent on Wednesday.

Labs completed another 1,647 PCR tests. Access to publicly funded PCR tests has been limited to certain people in Manitoba.

Those tests confirmed another 416 cases in Manitoba, however that number is an undercount of the true number of cases in the province due to the limitations on testing. Manitoba also doesn't track most rapid test results.

Currently, 11,023 COVID-19 cases are listed as active.

As of Thursday, 86.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 81.4 per cent had two doses, and 43 per cent had received a third shot.