Woman in 30s among 14 COVID-19 deaths as Manitoba sees lowest daily case tally in weeks

There are 14 more deaths and 221 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, a provincial news release says — the lowest single-day total in more than a month.

The last time the case number was lower was Nov. 3, when the province announced 103 new cases.

The deaths announced Thursday include a woman in her 30s from the Southern Health region.

Half of the deaths are linked to outbreaks in personal care homes, including three — a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s — from the Charleswood Care Centre.

Other care home deaths include:

A man in his 80s linked to Kin Place.

A man in his 90s connected to the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg.

A woman in her 90s linked to the Maples Personal Care Home.

A woman in her 100s linked to the Maples Personal Care Home.

Manitoba's total COVID-19 death toll is now 537. There have been 226 deaths reported so far in December, already approaching the 242 deaths recorded in November, the deadliest month of the pandemic.

The provincial test positivity rate is at 13 per cent, down from 13.6 per cent and its lowest level in a month, with a 13.2 per cent rate in Winnipeg.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in hospital fell to 314, with 42 patients in intensive care units, but those numbers don't include patients who had tested positive for the virus but are no longer considered infectious.

The number of cases listed as active in the province is 5,829 and 15,681 people have recovered, the province says. A total of 22,047 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Labs completed 2,235 tests on Monday.

Outbreaks have been declared at the Portage District General Hospital medical unit in Portage la Prairie and Middlechurch Home of Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, outbreaks at Concordia Hospital's Unit N2 East and Health Science Centre's GA3 and GD4 units have been declared over. All outbreaks at Health Sciences Centre are now over, while an outbreak at Concordia Hospital's N3 West unit remains active.

Half of the new cases announced Thursday (111) are in the Winnipeg health region. The total also includes 51 from the Northern Health Region, 27 from Southern Health, 21 from Interlake-Eastern and 11 from Prairie Mountain Health.