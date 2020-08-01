There are 30 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Manitoba on Thursday.

That is the second-highest number in a single day for the province, only surpassed by 40 cases on April 2.

There are now 118 active cases in Manitoba, and the rolling five-day test positivity rate is 0.9 per cent.

That brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 474. Of the 30 new cases announced Thursday, 18 are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and all are connected to a cluster in Brandon.

This comes as more workers at a Brandon pork processing facility tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said the new cases serve as a reminder that Manitobans need to stick to "fundamental precautions" such as good hand hygiene, physical distancing and staying home when feeling ill.

"Manitobans didn't panic when we were in a similar spot and we're not going to panic now," he said at a news conference Thursday.

The union representing workers at the Maple Leaf plant in Brandon has called for the facility to be closed. Roussin wouldn't comment directly on the situation at the plant, but he said public health officials are working closely with people in the industry, due to what has happened in other jursidictions.

"If we see evidence of transmission within a facility [that] would be concerning to us," he said.

The provincial government has faced calls to disclose more specific information about where new cases occur.

It was also revealed this week that a health-care volunteer tested positive for the virus on July 23 and has since recovered.

Public health officials faced criticism earlier this week after the province announced a spike in new cases over the long weekend. The new cases were announced over social media without any of the details that are included in COVID-19 bulletins released on weekdays, such as the regions where the cases occurred.

On Wednesday, Manitoba ombudsman Jill Perron told CBC News in a statement that the province could release more specific geographic information about where cases occur, as long as it did not pose a risk of identifying individual cases.