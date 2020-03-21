COVID-19 cases in Manitoba remain at 19, one linked to travel in B.C.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 remains at 19 in Manitoba as of Sunday morning.

This is the total number of lab-confirmed and presumptive positive cases in the province.

Manitoba's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin reminded all international travellers who come back to Manitoba to self-isolate for 14 days and to avoid going out even to grocery stores.

He encouraged everyone to practice social distancing and avoid gathering in groups and suggested parents cancel in-person playdates.

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba, said a record 2,300 calls were made to Health Links Saturday. Siragusa said there are about 50 people working each day to answer phones and the line is open 24 hours a day. The province's new online screening tool for COVID-19 got about 30,000 hits Saturday.

Siragusa said all critical care patients in Manitoba hospitals have been tested for COVID-19.

Roussin was asked about measures taken in Nova Scotia, which have limited gatherings to no more than five people. He said nothing is off the table.

WATCH | Full news conference on COVID-19 | March 22, 2020:

Provincial officials give update on COVID-19 outbreak: Sunday, March 22, 2020. 26:42

He was asked about Manitoba's new 30-day limit on prescription drugs and encouraged people not to hoard.

"Fear is contagious and with this we definitely want people to be preparing for this. We definitely want people to be making changes to their daily lives right now but there is no reason to stockpile goods or services or medications."

Negative test doesn't mean isolation ends: doc

Almost all the cases in Manitoba of COVID-19 are related to travel, and one Manitoba patient got coronavirus after going to B.C., Roussin said.

Roussin reminded everyone who arrives in Manitoba to self-isolate for 14 days. He said even if a person who had symptoms got tested and had a negative result, they should still isolate because symptoms could develop within the 14-day window health officials are asking people to isolate in.

"Negative tests don't get you out of an incubation period," Roussin said.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP) (The Associated Press)

Priority system for testing

Roussin said the turnaround for test results is generally 24-48 hours after the Cadham Provincial Laboratory in Winnipeg receives a test, adding rural and remote tests will take longer.

He said as of last week, there was priority given to health care workers' tests done in long-term care facilities, and to First Nations because they are at risk of an outbreak.

Roussin said he hopes by next week they will be back to the 48-hour turnaround.

There is still no evidence of community transmission of the virus in Manitoba, but Roussin said the health care system is prepared to see it.

"We're going to do what we can to contain it. We certainly have not given up our containment phase but the more and more you see this virus introduced into your region the more likely you're going to see community-based transmission."