15 new cases of COVID-19 found in Manitoba on Monday

Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were found in Manitoba on Monday, the province announced in a news release.

Seven of the new cases are in the Winnipeg health region, six are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and there's one each in the Interlake-Eastern and Southern Health regions.

There are currently 412 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, after 21 people recovered as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigations thus far show that five of the new cases are close contacts from previous cases, the province said. Investigations are ongoing and the public will be notified if there is a risk to public health.

There are 13 people in hospital, but now three patients are in intensive care. There were only two people in intensive care on Sunday.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 16.

Another 596 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, bringing the total number performed since early February to 146,064.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the COVID-19 tests that come back positive — is up slightly to 1.3 per cent.

Unless recommended by public health officials, only people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested, the province says.

The government is also reminding Manitobans to stay home when they're ill, practice good hand hygiene, cover their mouths when they cough and to physically distance when they are with people they do not live with.

If people are at a place where physical distancing is not possible, the province says to wear a mask.

