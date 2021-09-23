67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba on Thursday

There are 67 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday, says an update from the province.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported.

For the new coronavirus cases, 45 are in people not vaccinated at all, seven were partly vaccinated and 15 were fully vaccinated.

The Southern Health region has the most new cases, with 28.

There are also 14 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, 12 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, eight in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, and five in the Northern Health Region.

There are 68 people in hospital with COVID-19, down five from Wednesday, with 14 in intensive care, one more than Wednesday.

The province's online dashboard says that 69 per cent of those hospitalized with active COVID-19 were not vaccinated, while 11 per cent were partly vaccinated and 20 per cent were fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, 79.8 per cent of eligible Manitobans have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.5 per cent have at least one dose.

Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is up slightly to 2.3 per cent, from 2.2 per cent on Wednesday.

There were also 91 additional COVID-19 cases linked to more contagious coronavirus variants since the data was last updated Wednesday.

Most of them — 78 in total — were linked to the delta variant, while there are 13 more included under unspecified strains.

Outbreak at Brandon school

An outbreak linked to the delta variant at the Christian Heritage School in Brandon has been declared. One class at the school has been moved to remote learning until Oct. 1 as a result, the news release says.

There have been 70 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba schools since Sept. 7: 60 in students and 10 in staff. There's been at least one case at 46 different schools in that time.