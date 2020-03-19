1 new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba, chief provincial public health officer says
Manitoba has one new case of COVID-19, chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said at a news conference Saturday morning.
The case was identified March 19 and appears to be related to travel, Roussin said.
The latest case is a woman in her 50s who lives in Winnipeg, he said.
There have now been 18 cases of the virus identified in the province.
