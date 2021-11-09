Manitoba breaks 4th wave daily case count record again with 185 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

There are 185 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday, the provincial COVID-19 data dashboard says.

The provincial test positivity rate continues climb: it was 5.4 per cent Monday and rose to six per cent Tuesday.

The number of people in hospital hit a fourth-wave high Monday with 141 COVID-19 patients in hospital. That number decreased slightly to 138 on Tuesday.

The number of those who are acutely ill that are requiring critical care is up slightly: 28 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of those, 21 are considered active infections. There were 26 and 18 were considered active on Monday.

There have been several hundred more cases of variants of concern identified since the provincial variant dashboard was updated last week.

The majority of new variant cases listed — 346 — are unspecified variants, including 92 in the Winnipeg health region, 142 in the Southern Health region and 56 in the Northern Health Region.

The province also updated the case numbers for schools for the first time since last week.

There are 156 more cases listed, with the total number in school staff and students reaching 916, up from 760 last week.

There are 117 schools with one or more cases right now, up from 110 six days ago.

