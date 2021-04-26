New restrictions expected for Manitoba as premier, top doctor speak at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba's premier and chief public health officer will speak about additional public health measures in the province on Monday afternoon, after more than 500 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend.

Brian Pallister will speak alongside Dr. Brent Roussin at 12:30 p.m.

The surge in new cases in the province over the weekend included 276 on Saturday, which marked the highest one-day jump in cases the province has had since mid-December.

Manitoba has had a significant increase in cases since April 16, when Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, said officials were "comfortable" with where things were.

Days after that, officials announced tightened rules around gathering sizes in Manitoba in what Roussin described as the province's "last chance" to slow the growth of the pandemic's third wave and avoid full lockdown measures.

Last Monday, indoor gathering restrictions at private residences reverted two designated visitors. Prior to that households could stick with that two-person rule or form a bubble with another household. The bubble option was removed.

Outdoor gathering sizes were also reduced on public and private property to 10 people, including members of a household. Before that, 10 people in addition to household members were allowed at outside private gatherings, and 25 people were allowed together outdoors in public places.

Retail capacity was cut to 333 customers or one-third of building capacity, whichever is lower. That's down from 500 customers or 50 per cent.

Capacity sizes were also reduced for weddings and funerals to 10 people, not counting the officiant and a photographer. Faith-based gatherings were halved last week from 100 to 50 people, or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is lowest.

The changes were made as cases and test positivity rates rose, with growing concerns over more contagious variants and the higher average of close contacts of positive cases amid the beginnings of Manitoba's third wave.

A week ago, when those restrictions were announced, Manitoba's seven-day average for new daily cases was 137. That average has gone up 40 per cent since then to around 193.

Experts and several prominent current and former Manitobans have called for stricter pandemic measures to avoid severe suffering during the third wave.

On Friday, the province announced 300 cases linked to more contagious coronavirus variants, including a P1 case in Winnipeg with no known source.

Manitoba has now reported more than 1,300 cases and a total of three deaths linked to variants.