Dr. Brent Roussin to give COVID-19 update as cases rise in Winnipeg, pop up at schools over weekend

Winnipeg is leading the province in the growth of daily new cases of COVID-19 as more cases were identified at Manitoba schools over the weekend.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will give an update on the latest news in the fight against the coronavirus at 1 p.m. CT. CBC News will live stream the news conference here.

Of the 47 new cases announced on Saturday and Sunday, 36 were within the Winnipeg health region. Of Manitoba's 354 active COVID-19 cases, 275 — more than three-quarters — are now in Winnipeg, provincial data says.

Public health officials also reported COVID-19 exposures at Meadows School in Brandon and at Garden City Collegiate in Winnipeg.

There have now been 1,586 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, with 11 people currently hospitalized, including three in intensive care, and 16 deaths.

On Sunday, Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate, a rolling average of the COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was up to 1.9 per cent.