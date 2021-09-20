Manitoba expands 3rd-dose eligibility to all First Nations care home residents, workers

Manitoba has expanded eligibility for third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to include all residents and staff of First Nations personal care homes.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead on the province's vaccine task force, and Dr. Marcia Anderson, the head of the First Nations pandemic response team delivered a joint COVID-19 update alongside Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin on Monday.

All residents and staff of personal care homes are expected to become become eligible for third doses in the near future, Reimer said.

The decision to make First Nations personal care home residents and staff eligible now comes after two people died during an outbreak at the George M. Guimond Care Centre in Sagkeeng First Nation. The outbreak spread to a total of 37 residents and staff, most of whom were fully vaccinated, Anderson said.

The expanded eligibility criteria comes after Manitoba began offering third doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised people and to individuals who may choose to receive a third dose for travel purposes.

Vaccines that use mRNA technology include those made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

As of Monday, 84.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 79.4 per cent had two.

Manitoba's online COVID-19 and vaccination reporting dashboards are not updated on the weekend.

On Monday, vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech announced clinical trials had shown their COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for kids age five to 11, and they plan to ask for authorization to use the vaccine in children in that age range in Canada as soon as possible.

Health Canada has already approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people as young as 12.