Chief public health officer to offer update on COVID-19 in Manitoba at 1 p.m.

Manitoba's newest COVID-19 surveillance report says there were 295 new cases of the coronavirus identified in the week of Sept. 20-26, the highest in a weekly report to date.

The report came out hours before Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin holds his regular Monday news conference about COVID-19 in Manitoba. CBC will live stream the news conference here.

The previous record for weekly cases in a provincial surveillance report was from Aug. 16 to 22, when there were 272 new cases.

The majority of the new cases in the last full week of September — 80 per cent — were in the Winnipeg Health region.

The report doesn't include information from last week, which could show higher case counts. The province's weekly reports are always a week behind, and the numbers may not match daily reported numbers, as the province regularly adjusts the data as new information arrives.

Over the weekend, Little Grand Rapids First Nation moved to the red, or restricted, level under the province's pandemic response system, the highest level on the scale, after 19 people tested positive for the virus. Officials said they expect more cases to be confirmed in the coming days.

Manitoba's death toll from the pandemic also rose on the weekend, with new deaths reported on each of the previous three days, bringing the total to 23.

On Sunday, there were 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 696 active cases. So far, 1,421 people have recovered.