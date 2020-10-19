2 more deaths, 80 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as the province announced 80 new cases on Monday, the same day new restrictions go into effect in Winnipeg and several surrounding communities.

The deaths of a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s are both connected to the Heritage Lodge personal care home in Winnipeg.

This brings death toll in Manitoba to 42.

Of the 80 new cases, 51 are in the Winnipeg health region, 14 are in the Southern Health region, six are in the Prairie Mountain Health region, five are in the Northern Health region and four are in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

There are currently 28 people in hospital with COVID-19, six of them in intensive care.

The number of active cases is 1,743, while 1,597 have recovered from the virus. However, provincial officials have said there's a backlog of cases that have not been followed up on, so the listed active case number is inflated.

The current five-day test-positivity rate — a rolling five-day average of the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — is 4.2 per cent.

The province completed 1,677 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, and the median total turnaround time for tests is now 60 hours, or 2½ days, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said.

Dakota Medical Centre at 17-845 Dakota St. in Winnipeg will become the first community clinic to offer dedicated COVID-19 testing. It's part of a partnership between the provincial government and Doctors Manitoba to enable physicians to perform COVID-19 tests, in an effort to expand the capacity for performing nasal swabs.

All clinics that offer testing will implement protocols to separate COVID-19 test patients from regular appointments, Roussin said. Details on how to book an appointment will be announced in the coming days.

New restrictions

The latest COVID-19 figures were released as new restrictions come into effect in Winnipeg.

The new restrictions include reducing the limit on gathering sizes to five people. Stand-alone bars and nightclubs, casinos, video lottery lounges, bingo halls and live entertainment facilities must close.

The provincial government made the announcement about tighter restrictions last week as Manitoba experienced the worst surge of new infections since the start of the pandemic, with the vast majority concentrated in Winnipeg.

Last week, the province had three consecutive days of record-breaking, triple-digit daily case counts, as well as the highest test-positivity rate — a rolling five-day average of the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — of 5.2 per cent.

Over the weekend, those numbers started to decline, with daily counts of 75, 85 and 44 new confirmed cases on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.