New self-isolation rules announced as Manitoba reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 241 new cases

Another five people with COVID-19 have died in Manitoba, including four more deaths connected to outbreaks at St. Boniface Hospital and personal care homes.

On the same day new restrictions came into effect across the province, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin also announced new rules for people in the Winnipeg region who are self-isolating due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

If any member of a household has symptoms of COVID-19, the entire household must self-isolate, he said.

The person experiencing symptoms should stay in their own room and, if possible, use their own bathroom and avoid common areas, provincial health officials advise. Health-care workers and first responders who are asymptomatic household members are exempt from the new isolation rules.

Health officials also announced 241 new cases of the illness on Monday, bringing the total number of infections in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic to 6,275.

Over the previous three days, Manitoba had reported 1,141 new cases of COVID-19, including 480 announced Friday — the highest number ever reported on a single day.

One of the deaths announced Monday involves a woman in her 80s connected to an outbreak at the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre. The centre first announced her death on the weekend.

The other deaths include a woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg Health region, a woman in her 60s connected to an outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital, a woman in her 70s connected to an outbreak at the Parkview Place outbreak, and a woman in her 90s connected to the Maples Personal Care Home outbreak.

These deaths bring the total in Manitoba since the start of the pandemic to 80.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose slightly to 124, up from 120 on Sunday, including 18 in intensive care units.

Manitoba's five-day test-positivity rate — a rolling average of the number of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — is now nine per cent, extending a streak of setting new records to a fifth day.

In Winnipeg, the test-positivity rate is 9.8 per cent, although health officials caution that number is less reliable due to the smaller sample size.

Outbreaks have been declared at two more Winnipeg personal care homes: the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg and the Poseidon Care Home. An outbreak at the Calvary Place Personal Care Home in Winnipeg has been declared over.

Provincial data shows there are currently 3,455 active cases in Manitoba, with 2,740 people recovered, although the number of active cases is likely inflated because of a backlog clearing recovered cases, the province says.

Winnipeg had the bulk of the new cases announced Monday, with 122 infections. The Southern Health region had 44 new cases, and there were 35 new cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 29 in the Northern Health region, and 11 in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

New restrictions in effect

Monday's update was the first from Roussin since Friday, when he announced the Winnipeg area would move to the red, or critical, level on the province's pandemic scale. That change came into effect Monday.

The rest of the province is now at the orange, or restricted, level.

The widespread restrictions across the province include reduced capacity or closures of many businesses, smaller gathering sizes, and a requirement that businesses gather contact information from customers to assist in contact tracing.

The new measures will remain in place for at least two weeks.