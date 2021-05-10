Roussin to hold news conference a day after announcing Winnipeg, Brandon schools heading to remote learning

Manitoba's chief public health officer will hold a news conference Monday, one day after announcing all kindergarten to Grade 12 schools in Winnipeg and Brandon will switch to remote learning starting Wednesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin will hold the news conference at 12:30 p.m. CBC News will live stream it on our website, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Gem.

On Sunday, Roussin and Education Minister Cliff Cullen announced that all K-12 schools in the province will remain in remote learning until May 30, out of concern over a rising tide of COVID-19 cases that threatens to surpass the height of Manitoba's second wave.

The same day Cullen and Roussin made the announcement, the province posted its second-highest daily case count with 532 new cases. That number was only surpassed on one other day, Nov. 24, 2020, when there were 546 new cases announced.

Manitoba is in a race to get more vaccines out before the increasing number of cases, driven by more contagious variants of the virus, leads to an overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization.

The age of eligibility for a vaccine dropped to anyone 35 and older over the weekend.

A new supersite opens in Dauphin on Monday, at 304 Whitmore Ave. E.