Manitoba reports 6 COVID-19 deaths over 3 days

Manitoba reports another six COVID-19 deaths over the last three days, with the province set to lift its mask and isolation requirements on Tuesday.

The number of patients in hospital due to the coronavirus dropped three to 414, the province's online dashboard says.

Intensive care unit COVID-19 patients also dropped three to 20.

The deaths announced Monday bring Manitoba's total to 1,716.

The province's five-day test-positivity rate rose 1.6 percentage points, to 15.6 per cent.

Another 111 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on Monday, although limited access to the tests means this is a significant undercount of the true number of cases in the province.

An additional 304 cases were confirmed by PCR tests over Saturday and Sunday.

Labs completed 867 tests on Sunday, the only day for which that figure is available.

There are currently 5,485 cases of COVID-19 listed as active, but that again is considered an undercount due to the lack access to testing.

As of Monday, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 82.4 per cent had two and 44.3 per cent had received a third shot.

Manitoba COVID-19 public health orders will end on Tuesday, which means there will be no more provincial mask and self-isolation mandates. The province already lifted its proof-of-vaccination requirements on March 1.