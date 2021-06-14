124 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Manitoba

Manitoba public health officials announced 124 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday.

That's the lowest number of daily cases since April 19, when there were 108 new cases.

One of the deaths is a woman in her 50s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern. The other is a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region.

There are 80 new cases in the Winnipeg health region, 19 in the Southern Health region, 14 in the Northern Health Region, seven in the Prairie Mountain Health region and four in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

There are 86 Manitobans receiving intensive care for COVID-19, 60 in the province and 26 elsewhere: 25 in Ontario and one in Alberta.

The number of Manitobans who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began is now 1,102. One death was removed over the weekend due to a data correction.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 10.7 per cent provincially, a slight dip from 10.8 on Sunday. The rate in Winnipeg is 10.2 per cent, the same as it was on Sunday.

The seven-day average daily case count is now 225. The pandemic peak, which came during the third wave in Manitoba, was 482 on May 22.

"Our case numbers are heading in the right direction. Our vaccination rates are climbing," Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said on Monday.

But the province continues to see deaths related to the virus and a strain on the health-care system, especially inside the intensive care units, he said.

Although the number of people in ICUs has somewhat stabilized over the past week, it's still an "extremely high number," Roussin said.

"And we're likely to see that for the couple weeks to come because that's that lagging indicator."

On Saturday, relaxed health rules came into effect, allowing up to five people to gather outside on public property, and up to five visitors from no more than two different households outdoors at homes.

Case numbers have gradually come down in recent weeks, although the infection rate in Manitoba continues to vastly outpace the rest of the country.

Vaccinations are moving toward a major goal, with 69.1 per cent of people age 12 and older having at least one dose as of Sunday. The provincial government aims to have at least 70 per cent of eligible people vaccinated with at least one dose and 25 per cent with two doses by July 1.