Chief public health officer to give COVID-19 update after case numbers jump over weekend

Manitobans will get an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province from chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin for the first time since a jump in the number of new cases over the past few days.

The updated numbers will be released at 1 p.m. CT.

The last time Roussin updated the province, on Thursday, there were six active cases confirmed in the province. Manitoba had gone 13 days without any new cases until July 13, when five new cases were announced.

Within the last three days, the province announced 12 additional cases, bringing the total number of new cases since last Monday to 18.

One of the new cases announced last week was identified as community spread, the province announced on Friday.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases in Manitoba was 343.

At least seven of the new cases identified within the last week are on at least two Hutterite colonies, including five new cases on a colony in the Interlake-Eastern Health region announced on Friday.

On Friday evening, Manitoba Health officials said someone with COVID-19 visited four Winnipeg locations and one location in Brandon while symptomatic between July 8 and 11.

As of Friday, no one was in hospital in Manitoba with the illness caused by the new coronavirus. In total, seven people who contracted COVID-19 had died in the province and 318 had recovered.

There had been 73,885 COVID-19 tests done in Manitoba to date as of Friday. The province's five-day test positivity rate — a rolling average of the percentage of completed tests that came back as positive — was 0.43 per cent.