COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba jump by 81 over weekend

The number of Manitobans in hospital increased by 81 over the weekend.

There are now 378 people in hospital due to COVID-19, a 27 per cent increase over the 297 total hospitalizations reported on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has now reached its highest level since around the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in late December 2020.

A total of 19 people died due to COVID-19 over the last three days, including five on Saturday, seven on Sunday, and seven on Monday.

Intensive care units took in four more COVID-19 patients, bringing the total to 39. A total of 93 patients are currently in intensive care, a slight decrease from 96 on Friday.

Manitoba's pre-pandemic baseline ICU capacity was 72.

The province reported 2,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and announced the backlog of tests had been cleared.

The number of cases reported Monday likely significantly undercounts the total number of active cases in the province, due to the rapid spread of Omicron variant, which has overwhelmed testing capacity and led to many cases going unreported.

Manitoba's test positivity rate remained at 49 per cent.

Labs completed a total of 4,397 COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

Over the week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 6, the number of people in hospital increased by 201 patients, or 51 per cent from the previous week.

